Actor Vishal Krishna injured in Goa during stunt performance

21:34

Popular actor Vishal Krishna on Saturday said he sustained an injury to his back while performing a stunt in Goa for his upcoming film Purushan.



Days ago, while shooting the climax sequence for Purushan directed by Sundar C, "while filming an important stunt shot," he sustained an injury to his back.



In a statement, Vishal said that though he had performed many stunts, this one turned out to be a "mishap."



After a thorough examination, doctors advised him complete rest for three weeks to ensure a proper recovery.



Hence, the actor said he would not be in a position to take part in the AGM of the Nadigar Sangam, also known as the South Indian Artistes' Association.



"It has been a tough week and it is sad and irritating that due to my back injury I will not be in a position to take part in the most important AGM of Nadigar Sangam," the actor said. -- PTI