Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

4 held for defrauding Gurugram man of Rs 32 lakh; gold, silver coins recovered

Sat, 26 September 2026
Share:
22:32
image
The Gurugram police have arrested four people for allegedly defrauding a man of around Rs 32.10 lakh by fraudulently obtaining a debit card linked to his bank account, officials said.

Ten silver coins, gold earrings and two iPhones purchased with the allegedly defrauded money have been recovered, police said.

According to police, a woman lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime East police station on September 13, stating that several unauthorised transactions had been carried out from her father-in-law's bank account between March 7 and June 2 without his permission.

Upon verification, it was found that around Rs 32.10 lakh had been fraudulently withdrawn from the account, police said.

When the bank was contacted, it was found that a new debit card had been issued in the account holder's name, although neither had he applied for it nor received it.

An unknown person had allegedly misused the banking and KYC details to obtain the debit card and commit the fraud, police said.

The mobile number registered with the bank account had become inactive and was subsequently allotted to another person. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Cyber Crime East police station, they said.

Acting on the complaint, a police team arrested four accused persons from Delhi on September 23. 

They have been identified as Kunal Kashyap and Ankit, both residents of Kalkaji, Mohammed Sahil of Tughlakabad Extension and Sangeeta of Asha Kiran Apartments, the police said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Two Naga civilians killed, two hurt in gun attack in Manipur
LIVE! Two Naga civilians killed, two hurt in gun attack in Manipur

'Stop me if you can': Mamata alleges house arrest
'Stop me if you can': Mamata alleges house arrest

Mamata Banerjee, former West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo, alleged that her party leaders were kept under "house arrest" and prevented from attending a rally in Serampore. She accused BJP workers of blocking routes and the...

Drought grips 74% of Maha as 265 talukas declared hit
Drought grips 74% of Maha as 265 talukas declared hit

The Maharashtra government has declared 265 out of 358 talukas as drought-affected, covering 74% of the state, due to significant rainfall deficit. This declaration activates 'Trigger-1' of the state's drought management framework,...

Terrorism will have consequences: India warns Pak PM
Terrorism will have consequences: India warns Pak PM

India, through First Secretary Petal Gahlot, strongly criticised Pakistan at the UN General Assembly, labelling it a "puppet regime" and warning of consequences for its continued support of terrorism. This came after Pakistan Prime...

Prachi proves her mettle with Asian Games 400m bronze
Prachi proves her mettle with Asian Games 400m bronze

India's Prachi Choudhary secured a bronze medal in the women's 400m final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, clocking 53.21 seconds. This achievement is particularly significant for Prachi, who expressed her satisfaction in proving her...