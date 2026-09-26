4 held for defrauding Gurugram man of Rs 32 lakh; gold, silver coins recovered

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They have been identified as Kunal Kashyap and Ankit, both residents of Kalkaji, Mohammed Sahil of Tughlakabad Extension and Sangeeta of Asha Kiran Apartments, the police said. -- PTI

The Gurugram police have arrested four people for allegedly defrauding a man of around Rs 32.10 lakh by fraudulently obtaining a debit card linked to his bank account, officials said.Ten silver coins, gold earrings and two iPhones purchased with the allegedly defrauded money have been recovered, police said.According to police, a woman lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime East police station on September 13, stating that several unauthorised transactions had been carried out from her father-in-law's bank account between March 7 and June 2 without his permission.Upon verification, it was found that around Rs 32.10 lakh had been fraudulently withdrawn from the account, police said.When the bank was contacted, it was found that a new debit card had been issued in the account holder's name, although neither had he applied for it nor received it.An unknown person had allegedly misused the banking and KYC details to obtain the debit card and commit the fraud, police said.The mobile number registered with the bank account had become inactive and was subsequently allotted to another person. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Cyber Crime East police station, they said.Acting on the complaint, a police team arrested four accused persons from Delhi on September 23.