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4 electrocuted as live wire falls inside Ganesh pandal in MP

Sat, 26 September 2026
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12:27
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Four men were electrocuted and three others injured after a live power cable snapped and fell on them while they slept inside a Ganesh pandal in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district early Saturday morning, the police said.

The incident occurred at Hirapur village in Nainpur, around 50 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Members of the organising committee had returned after immersing the Ganesh idol, and eight youngsters then slept in the pandal, Nainpur Station House Officer Mansharam Wagen told PTI.

A preliminary probe suggests that a short circuit had occurred, causing a wire to break and fall on the victims, and they got electrocuted after the power supply resumed around 5 am.

"Four people died while others managed to flee. All of them were sleeping on the ground, which made things worse as it created a direct, low-resistance path for the electric current to pass through the body," Wagen said. -- PTI

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