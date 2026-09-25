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Xi invites 1L young Americans for exchanges, study

Fri, 25 September 2026
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China's President Xi Jinping has said one lakh young Americans will be invited to visit China for exchanges and study over the next five years.

The announcement by Xi at the White House on Thursday came against the backdrop of a similar announcement made in 2023, under which 50,000 young Americans were invited for exchanges and study over a five-year period. The target was achieved this year ahead of schedule.

"The hope of China-US relationship lies in our people, and its future lies with the young. I am glad to announce an invitation for 100,000 young Americans to visit China for exchanges and study in the coming five years," Xi said.

The Chinese leader made a reference to the World War II when Chinese and Americans fought "shoulder-to-shoulder" against the "fascist" aggression.

"Chinese people have never forgotten that part of history, nor have the American people," Xi said.

"Ladies and gentlemen, dear friends, achieving the Great Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation and making America great again can go hand in hand. Let us meet the people's expectations and show our historical initiative. Let us keep advancing the cause of friendship between our two peoples, and work together to build a better world," Xi said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had referred to the US role in helping China in the Second World War against Japanese aggression.

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