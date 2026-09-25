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'Who was filming?': BJP minister blames Oppn for Jamui horror

Fri, 25 September 2026
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12:07
The girl's parents say the accused should now plead as their daughter had
The girl's parents say the accused should now plead as their daughter had
Bihar Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Jaiswal on Thursday alleged a "deliberate conspiracy" behind the recent viral assault videos from Jamui and Samastipur districts.

While asserting that the state government took prompt legal action against the perpetrators, Jaiswal raised sharp questions about the individuals who filmed the incidents, suggesting the meticulous recordings point to prior planning.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader questioned how crimes in isolated locations were recorded seamlessly from start to finish before being uploaded online.

"The opposition is left with no real issues. But a critical question arises: when these incidents took place in Jamui and Samastipur, who was filming the reels? Who was handling the videography? Perpetrators do not simply record crimes from beginning to end and release them online. This kind of systematic recording is only possible if the person behind the camera had prior knowledge that the incident was going to happen," said Jaiswal

He further pointed out that the organised nature of the recording in secluded spots warrants a detailed probe.

"A girl is targeted in an isolated place, and the entire incident is captured on camera in a meticulous, planned manner. Recording a crime seamlessly from start to finish leaves serious questions that demand an immediate and thorough investigation."

Accusing opposition parties of leveraging the viral videos to defame the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar administration, Jaiswal urged the public and authorities to scrutinise those behind the lens.

"There is a strong possibility of a conspiracy behind this. Those who are using these incidents as a tool to defame the government, including the opposition, must answer to the public."

Sharing details from a meeting with a resident, Jaiswal added, "Yesterday, a woman from the village met me and shared certain details. It makes one wonder: how is it that an offence is committed and simultaneously recorded from beginning to end in such an orchestrated fashion? The government will take appropriate action at its level, but the role of those behind the camera must also be probed."

Jaiswal's comments come amid widespread public outrage following two recent incidents in Bihar.

A video emerged on social media showing indecent behaviour with a young girl near an embankment road in Jagat Singhpur village, under the jurisdiction of the Karpuri Gram Police Station in Samastipur district.

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