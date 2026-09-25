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Sensex is thoda upar

Fri, 25 September 2026
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17:08
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Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Friday after value buying in blue-chip banking, oil & gas, and auto shares following recent sharp losses.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 315.20 points, or 0.43 per cent, to settle at 73,895.74 with 19 of its constituents ending higher and 11 down. During the day, it hit a high of 73,968.05 and a low of 73,477.77, gyrating 490.28 points. The index had slid to an over three-month low in the previous session.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 77.40 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 23,140.50. As many as 34 Nifty stocks advanced, 15 closed lower and one remained unchanged.

Among the Sensex firms, Axis Bank rose the most, climbing by 2.82 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra jumped 2.24 per cent, Asian Paints 1.93 per cent, Bajaj Finance 1.21 per cent, HCL Tech 1.17 per cent and Titan 1.01 per cent.

Trent was the biggest loser, dropping by 1.41 per cent. Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel were also among the laggards.

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