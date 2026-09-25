Sensex gains over 100 pts, Nifty hovers around 23,100

11:15

Indian equity markets recovered soon after opening in the red on Friday, extending Thursday's correction, to trade largely flat. The Sensex gained over 100 points, while the Nifty hovered around the 23,100 mark, with Nifty IT emerging as the biggest sectoral laggard.



At the time of reporting, Sensex was trading at around 73,691.72, up 111.18 points or 0.15 per cent against the previous close of 73,580.54. Likewise, Nifty was trading at around 23,099.55, up 36.45 points or 0.16 per cent against the previous close of 23,063.10.



Sectoral indices traded mixed, with Nifty IT emerging as the biggest laggard, falling 1.44 per cent. Auto, financial services, banking, realty and metal indices traded in the green, while most broader market indices remained under pressure.



On NSE, Adani Enterprises, Eternal, Power Grid, Shriram Finance, TMPV, Asian Paints, SBIN, Axis Bank, Nestle, LT, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel, Indi Go, Adani Ports, Trent, HDFC Life among others were the top gainers. Infosys, TCS, ONGC, Sun Pharma, SBI Life, HCL Tech, Wipro, among others, were the top drags.



Likewise, on BSE, M&M, LT, Axis Bank, Power Grid, SBIN, ICICI Bank, Eternal, Indi Go, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, among others, were the top gainers; meanwhile, TCS, ITC, Sun Pharma, BEL, Trent, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, among others, were the top laggards during the early morning trade. -- ANI