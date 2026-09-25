Sea bass, 'baingan bharta' at Trumps' dinner for Xi

10:42

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan at the White House for a state dinner, saying ties between the two nations have strengthened despite differences in their systems



First Lady Melania Trump's dinner menu begins with a first course of yellow squash veloutÃ© with wild mushrooms, fresh herbs, crispy pancetta and scallion oil. This is followed by sesame-crusted sea bass served with braised baby bok choy, roasted garden eggplant and sauce verte.



Dessert consists of vanilla crÃ©meux with sour cherry confit and walnut frangipane, accompanied by ice cream made with honey from the White House.



Recalling his visit to Beijing, Trump said the hospitality of the Chinese people was "on full display" and expressed hope that the US would extend the same honour during Xi's visit to Washington.



"This is a great honour. President Xi, Madam Peng and members of the Chinese delegation, Melania and I are delighted to welcome you once again to the White House. You are truly outstanding, amazing people. The hospitality of the Chinese people was on full display during my visit to Beijing. We hope to show you the same honour as you returned to Washington for the first time in over a decade," he said.



Trump said both leaders understood the differences between their nations while emphasising the importance of maintaining strong ties between the two countries.