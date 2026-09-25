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SC seeks Goa's response on Tejpal's plea against conviction

Fri, 25 September 2026
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The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Goa Police on an appeal filed by journalist Tarun Tejpal against a Bombay High Court order that sentenced him to 10 years in prison in a 2013 rape case.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale also issued notice to Tejpal on a Goa government plea seeking enhancement of his sentence.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Tejpal, submitted that it was a case where the acquittal was reversed by the high court and urged that his bail plea be heard in the matter.

"This is a case of reversal, there is a right of appeal, I have surrendered. The High Court itself has suspended the sentence for four weeks," Sibal said.

The bench said it will give a specific date for hearing the matter.

On August 25, the top court had directed Tejpal to surrender within three weeks to undergo his 10-year prison sentence and had dismissed his plea seeking exemption from surrendering.

Subsequently, Tejpal surrendered before the trial court in the matter.

Tejpal was convicted under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 376(2)(f) (rape committed by a person in a position of trust or authority), 354(a) (sexual harassment) and 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe).

Under Section 376(2)(f), the maximum punishment is life imprisonment. PTI

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