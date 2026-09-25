Satya Niketan collapse: 543 properties demolished in 17 days

16:27

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has demolished 543 properties, sealed 178 others and issued 354 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction in the 17-day period following the collapse of a paying guest (PG) building in Satya Niketan, according to a compliance affidavit filed before the Delhi High Court.



The enforcement action was carried out between September 6 and September 23, 2026, according to the affidavit filed on September 24 by MCD Executive Engineer (Building) Headquarters Ajay Kumar Jain in proceedings before the High Court. During the same period, the civic body issued 205 sealing show-cause notices and 98 demolition orders.



The affidavit was filed in compliance with the High Court's September 7 directions requiring MCD to examine the permission and sanction status of buildings involved in the collapse, fix responsibility if violations were found and undertake inspection of PG hostels falling within its jurisdiction.



Collapsed Satya Niketan building had no sanctioned plan



In a significant disclosure, MCD stated that Property No. 14, Satya Niketan, which collapsed on September 6, had no sanctioned building plan approved by the civic body at any point.



According to the affidavit, the ground, first and second floors and part of the third floor had been constructed during 1970-1980, while a basement and the remaining portion of the third floor were subsequently constructed in 1997-98.



MCD described the structure as a load-bearing building without an RCC frame, with brick walls measuring only about 4.5 inches in thickness. The affidavit states that the property had not been constructed in accordance with any valid permission from MCD. -- ANI