Rupee rises 24 paise to close at 95.75 against US dollar

21:56

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.92 against the American currency.





During the day, the local unit slipped to an intra-day low of 95.94, but recovered lost ground to close at 95.75, a 24 paise rise from its previous close.

The rupee appreciated 24 paise to close at 95.75 against the US dollar on Friday, holding above the 96-mark, on improved global risk sentiment and possible intervention by the Reserve Bank.Forex traders said gains in the rupee were capped by US dollar demand from local importers, high crude prices and a stronger greenback driven by hawkish Federal Reserve signals.