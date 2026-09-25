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Pak, Turkiye edge closer to war in support of Saudi

Fri, 25 September 2026
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Pakistan, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia on Friday discussed plans to convene a meeting of their top army generals to explore ways to assist the Gulf Kingdom under the Makkah Defence Alliance in the wake of increasing attacks from Yemen's Houthis.

The trilateral defence agreement, signed by the three countries last month, establishes a framework for collective deterrence and stipulates that an armed attack against any one of them would be regarded as an attack against all.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday to discuss the trilateral defence pact, the Foreign Office said in a statement here.

According to the statement, the ministers reviewed progress made towards establishing the General Secretariat and Committees and working groups under the agreement, as well as preparations for the commencement of their work.

They also 'discussed plans to convene an urgent meeting of the chiefs of staff of the three countries to explore ways to assist the Kingdom under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, which stipulates that an attack against any one of its parties shall be considered an attack against all parties', it said.

They further discussed the current situation in the region, underscoring the importance of upholding the principles of law, good neighbourliness, mutual respect for the sovereignty of states, and non-interference in their internal affairs, as well as ensuring the security and freedom of navigation, the statement said.

They expressed their determination to work together towards achieving sustainable peace and stability in the region.

It said the ministers condemned in the strongest terms the attacks targeting the holy city of Makkah and civilian and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia.

On Wednesday, Pakistan appointed former Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood as the first secretary-general of the trilateral alliance. -- PTI

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