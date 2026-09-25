Pak PM evades questions over Hafiz Saeed, LeT at UN

09:25

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday refused to answer questions regarding Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed during his visit to the United Nations headquarters for the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

As Sharif entered the UN headquarters, reporters asked, "Prime Minister, when will you stop harbouring terrorists?"





However, the Pakistani Prime Minister did not respond and walked away.

Later, while leaving the UN headquarters, Sharif was again asked, "When will you prosecute Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed?"





The Pakistani Prime Minister again refused to answer.





Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province, is a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the founder of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).





Saeed is wanted as an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case.





More recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also alleged that the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025 was orchestrated by Pakistan-based operatives of the banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).





Its supplementary chargesheet names LeT founder and designated terrorist Hafiz Muhammad Saeed as Accused No. 8, alleging his involvement in the larger conspiracy behind the attack.