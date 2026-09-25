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No end to Nepal's woes! Very heavy rain forecast looms

Fri, 25 September 2026
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14:32
The metres-thick sludge covers the entire area where the flash flood occurred
The metres-thick sludge covers the entire area where the flash flood occurred
Heavy rainfall across large parts of Nepal has posed a fresh challenge to recovery efforts in areas devastated by the August 26 Bhotekoshi floods, with authorities warning of renewed risks of landslides, floods and debris flows.

Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the country from Friday through Sunday, with extremely heavy rain possible in parts of Gandaki and Lumbini provinces.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority is monitoring river levels and disaster risks in coordination with the weather and flood forecasting authorities.

Flash floods originating near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26 devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal. The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

The catastrophe killed more than 1,450 people, while around 5,600 still remain missing.

The current rainfall is not a recurrence of the August 26 floods, but authorities and weather experts have warned of a new set of hazards, including landslides, flooding, debris flows and further disruption to roads and other infrastructure.

The risk is particularly significant in areas where roads, riverbanks and other infrastructure have already been damaged by the August disaster.

The latest spell of rain has already triggered fresh landslides in at least two districts that were badly affected by the August disaster.

In Dhading, landslides have occurred at seven locations along the Prithvi Highway, completely blocking the road at Krishnabhir and Tigraang Khola, according to police.

Traffic has been restricted to one lane at five other locations, while continued rainfall and repeated landslides have made debris-clearance work difficult, police said. -- PTI

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