Minor gives birth in Kolkata, youth arrested under POCSO

22:47

A youth was arrested under the POCSO Act on the charge of impregnating a minor girl who gave birth to a child in the city recently, a police officer said on Friday.



She delivered a girl at her home on September 21 and was subsequently taken to Chittaranjan Seva Sadan hospital for medical treatment of the newborn, he said.



During the admission process, hospital authorities sought documents to verify the age of the mother and found that she was a minor.



The hospital subsequently informed the local police station, following which a zero FIR was initially registered at Bhawanipur police station, he said.



The case was later transferred to Entally police station as the alleged offence took place within its jurisdiction.



During questioning, the girl reportedly told the police that the accused had repeatedly forced her into sexual relations from December 25 last year, following which she became pregnant.



"Based on the girl's statement and the information received from the hospital, the accused was arrested from the Entally area. We are investigating the circumstances of the case and verifying the statements made during the investigation," the officer told PTI.



Police are also investigating whether the 19-year-old accused and the minor had undergone any form of marriage and whether any family members or others were involved in the matter, he said.



The arrest comes days after the BJP government warned that cases under the POCSO Act would be initiated against those responsible if a girl below 18 becomes pregnant or gives birth to a child.



The government had also said that those found responsible could face imprisonment of up to 20 years and could be denied various social welfare benefits. -- PTI