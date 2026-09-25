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Kedarnath generates 50.30 tonnes of waste in 5 months

Fri, 25 September 2026
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Kedarnath Dham generated 50.30 metric tonnes of waste in just five months from April to August 2026. This figure is more than two and a half times the waste collected during the entire pilgrimage season the previous year.

The Nagar Panchayat provided this information in response to a query raised by Amit Gupta, an RTI activist from Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The waste generated in just the first five months of this year far exceeds the total waste produced in any single year over the preceding three years.

According to the Nagar Panchayat, waste generation in Kedarnath stood at 32.58 metric tonnes in 2023, 26.10 metric tonnes in 2024, and 21.40 metric tonnes in 2025. In contrast, the facility has already generated 50.30 metric tonnes of waste between April and August 2026 alone.

The waste generated in just five months of 2026 is approximately 54 per cent higher than the total for 2023, about 93 per cent higher than 2024, and about 135 per cent higher than 2025. The Nagar Panchayat's data showed that 1.7 metric tonnes of waste were generated in April, rising to 16.3 metric tonnes in May. Waste generation stood at 11.5 metric tonnes in June, 10.5 metric tonnes in July, and 10.3 metric tonnes in August.

The Nagar Panchayat also provided data regarding plastic waste. The data showed that Kedarnath has generated approximately 20 metric tonnes of plastic waste so far in 2026; of this, 18.5 metric tonnes (92.5 per cent) have been processed, while about 1.5 metric tonnes remain. -- PTI

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