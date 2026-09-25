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India's forex reserves fall to $766 billion

Fri, 25 September 2026
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India's forex reserves dropped by $14.881 billion to $765.901 billion during the week ended September 18 due to a fall in foreign currency assets, according to the Reserve Bank of India data released on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, forex reserves had fallen by $4.924 billion to $780.782 billion.

For the week ended September 18, foreign currency assets, a major component of reserves, fell by $14.816 billion to $630.980 billion, according to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

The value of gold reserves increased by $68 million to $111.292 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down $106 million to $18.739 billion.

India's reserve position with the IMF stood at $4.89 billion.  -- PTI

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