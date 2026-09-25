India's forex reserves fall to $766 billion

19:09

India's forex reserves dropped by $14.881 billion to $765.901 billion during the week ended September 18 due to a fall in foreign currency assets, according to the Reserve Bank of India data released on Friday.





In the previous reporting week, forex reserves had fallen by $4.924 billion to $780.782 billion.





For the week ended September 18, foreign currency assets, a major component of reserves, fell by $14.816 billion to $630.980 billion, according to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).





Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.





The value of gold reserves increased by $68 million to $111.292 billion during the week, the RBI said.





The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down $106 million to $18.739 billion.





India's reserve position with the IMF stood at $4.89 billion. -- PTI