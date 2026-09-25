Indian film brings a rarely seen world to global cinema

13:16





It is hard to imagine a more unlikely journey to an international film award than that of Angh.The film comes from Nagaland, a mountainous state of fewer than two million people on India's northeastern frontier, and is made in Konyak, a tribal language unfamiliar to most Indians, let alone audiences abroad. It was director Theja Rio's first feature, and most of its cast had never stood before a camera.Yet this quiet, unassuming film went on to win the Platform Prize, a major juried award, at the Toronto International Film Festival that month.