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Indian film brings a rarely seen world to global cinema

Fri, 25 September 2026
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It is hard to imagine a more unlikely journey to an international film award than that of Angh.

The film comes from Nagaland, a mountainous state of fewer than two million people on India's northeastern frontier, and is made in Konyak, a tribal language unfamiliar to most Indians, let alone audiences abroad. It was director Theja Rio's first feature, and most of its cast had never stood before a camera.

Yet this quiet, unassuming film went on to win the Platform Prize, a major juried award, at the Toronto International Film Festival that month.

Read more here. 

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