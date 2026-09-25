Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Heavy rains batter Chhattisgarh; schools shut, floodwaters cut off Bastar villages

Fri, 25 September 2026
Share:
15:18
image
Incessant heavy rains pounded several parts of Chhattisgarh on Friday, inundating low-lying areas, swelling rivers and cutting off remote settlements in the Bastar region, officials said.

A rain-related casualty was reported in Kondagaon district, where a 40-year-old farmer drowned after falling into a flooded drain while catching a fish in a partially submerged paddy field, they said.

In view of the severe weather conditions, district administrations declared a holiday for both government and private schools on Friday in eight districts - Dantewada, Bijapur, Kondagaon, Kanker, Bastar, Gariaband, Dhamtari and Durg.

The quarterly examination papers scheduled for the day in government schools were postponed in affected areas.

The worst-hit regions included parts of the Raipur, Bastar, and Durg divisions, where overflowing local streams submerged roads and residential localities.

In Jagdalpur, floodwaters inundated low-lying settlements and entered houses in several colonies. The deluge also submerged sections of National Highway-30, severely disrupting vehicular movement between Raipur and Jagdalpur. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Empathy not delivered via Blinkit: RJD MP on Bihar horrors
LIVE! Empathy not delivered via Blinkit: RJD MP on Bihar horrors

Boycott 'rigged' elections: Dipke to Oppn parties
Boycott 'rigged' elections: Dipke to Oppn parties

Abhijeet Dipke has issued a strong call to Indian opposition parties, urging them to boycott elections if they genuinely believe the electoral process is rigged, arguing that their continued participation only legitimises alleged...

Plea in SC seeks criminal prosecution of CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Plea in SC seeks criminal prosecution of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged statutory duty violations and the controversial deletion of 13 crore voters during the Special Intensive Revision of...

Another Bihar molestation video goes viral, 3rd in a week
Another Bihar molestation video goes viral, 3rd in a week

The incident follows similar harassment cases reported recently in Jamui and Samastipur, raising concerns about women's safety in the state.

111 MPs, MLAs changed parties after winning polls since 2022
111 MPs, MLAs changed parties after winning polls since 2022

An analysis by ADR and National Election Watch reveals that 111 MPs and MLAs changed parties after winning elections between 2022 and 2026. Nagaland and West Bengal recorded the highest number of switches. The report also highlights...