Heavy rains batter Chhattisgarh; schools shut, floodwaters cut off Bastar villages

15:18

Incessant heavy rains pounded several parts of Chhattisgarh on Friday, inundating low-lying areas, swelling rivers and cutting off remote settlements in the Bastar region, officials said.



A rain-related casualty was reported in Kondagaon district, where a 40-year-old farmer drowned after falling into a flooded drain while catching a fish in a partially submerged paddy field, they said.



In view of the severe weather conditions, district administrations declared a holiday for both government and private schools on Friday in eight districts - Dantewada, Bijapur, Kondagaon, Kanker, Bastar, Gariaband, Dhamtari and Durg.



The quarterly examination papers scheduled for the day in government schools were postponed in affected areas.



The worst-hit regions included parts of the Raipur, Bastar, and Durg divisions, where overflowing local streams submerged roads and residential localities.



In Jagdalpur, floodwaters inundated low-lying settlements and entered houses in several colonies. The deluge also submerged sections of National Highway-30, severely disrupting vehicular movement between Raipur and Jagdalpur. -- PTI