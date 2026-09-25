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Five boys feared drowned, 1 dead during Ganesh idol immersions

Fri, 25 September 2026
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Five boys were feared to have drowned and another died in separate incidents during Ganesh idol immersions in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, police said.

While three boys went missing in Bhind, two brothers were untraced in Khandwa and a boy drowned in Sehore, police said.

In Bhind, three boys aged 16-17 went missing around 4.30 pm after entering the Sindh river near Kanawar village to immerse an idol, Superintendent of Police Suraj Verma told reporters.

The missing boys were identified as Krishna Bhadauria, Abhijit Bhadauria and Madan Bhadauria.

"A search operation was launched amid rain, but strong currents in the river have made the search difficult," SP Verma said.

In Khandwa, five boys entered a water-filled quarry near Nahalda village for Ganesh idol immersion around 4.30 pm and began to drown. While three of them were rescued by local youths, brothers Vishwas (17) and Laksh (16) were missing, police said.

In Sehore, 16-year-old Atul Ahirwar, resident of Silakheda, drowned after entering deep water at a quarry located around 1.5 km from the Silakheda-Mungaoli road for Ganesh idol immersion.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Choubey said police had registered a case of accidental death and were investigating.

According to villagers, Atul was pulled out after around 30 minutes of efforts and taken to Ahmedpur and subsequently to the Doraha health centre, where doctors declared him dead.  -- PTI

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