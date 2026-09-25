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Firms Must Pass On Edible Oil Duty Cuts To Consumers: Govt

Fri, 25 September 2026
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The ministry of food processing industries on Thursday directed all edible oil companies to pass on the entire benefit of lower import duties on cooking oils to consumers.

The directive came hours after the government reduced duties on edible oil import since prices had spiked just ahead of the festival season, owing to inflationary pressures arising from the sharp increase in international edible oil prices against the backdrop of the West Asia crisis.

In an official statement, the ministry said it has 'issu­ed an advisory to edible oil associations and industry stakeholders to ensure that the full benefit arising from the reduction in import duty is passed on to consumers'.

The Centre on Thursday said it will continue to monitor prices, taking adequate measures to balance consumer interest with those of farmers and the industry.

The government reduced the effective total import duty on crude palm, soybean and sunflower oil, as well as refined soyabean and sunflower oil by 5.5-11 per cent on Wednesday.

The Solvent Extractor's Association of India estimates India's edible oil imp­ort bill will rise 9 per cent to Rs.1.75 trillion in the current marketing year ending in October.
-- Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Business Standard

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