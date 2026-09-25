Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Fire in Delhi building housing Haldiram's outlet

Fri, 25 September 2026
Share:
17:58
image
Around 30 people were rescued after a fire broke out in a multi-storey building housing a Haldiram's outlet and adjoining structures in northwest Delhi's Model Town area on Friday, officials said.

The fire broke out around 2 pm, following which Head Constable Pawan, the beat officer of Model Town police station, became the first responder and alerted senior officers, the police said.

Thick smoke was seen billowing from the building.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the blaze at around 2.40 pm and initially rushed four fire tenders to the spot.

As the fire intensified, the DFS deployed 23 units, including a hydraulic platform, officials said.

The police team evacuated occupants of the affected building as well as those in adjoining buildings, safely rescuing a total of 30 people, police said.

The blaze, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, broke out in a multi-storey building housing the Haldiram outlet and other establishments.

"The fire was classified as a medium fire at 3.30 pm and was brought under control around 4 pm," he said.               

No injury or casualty was reported due to the timely police response and prompt evacuation, they said. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IIT-B suicide: Efforts on to access Sahil's phone
LIVE! IIT-B suicide: Efforts on to access Sahil's phone

Fist fights in J-K Assembly as CM moves statehood resolution
Fist fights in J-K Assembly as CM moves statehood resolution

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah introduced a resolution in the assembly demanding the urgent restoration of full statehood for the union territory. The resolution, which referenced previous autonomy resolutions, led to...

Court allows 7 foreigners in drone warfare case to go home
Court allows 7 foreigners in drone warfare case to go home

A Delhi court has permitted seven foreign nationals, including a US citizen and six Ukrainians, arrested in connection with an NIA probe into an alleged drone-warfare training camp in Myanmar, to travel to their home countries. The court...

Delhi park gang-rape: 'I was crying in pain'
Delhi park gang-rape: 'I was crying in pain'

A 17-year-old girl recounted her horrific ordeal to the police, detailing how three men allegedly separated her from her friend, snatched their phones, and subjected her to gangrape at knifepoint inside southeast Delhi's Astha Kunj Park.

Matter of country's PM: HC orders takedown of morphed image
Matter of country's PM: HC orders takedown of morphed image

The Delhi High Court has directed Meta Platforms to immediately remove an objectionable morphed picture of a woman with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from social media. The court also issued notice to leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party...