Empathy not delivered via Blinkit: RJD MP on Bihar horrors

15:11

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Friday expressed concern over recent incidents of crimes against women in Bihar, saying the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah was troubling.



Speaking about the recent incidents, including the alleged harassment of a minor girl in Banka, Jha said, "I would like to say one thing to you with folded hands: the Prime Minister's silence is now troubling me. The Home Minister's silence is troubling too, because all the statements he made during the elections keep flashing before my eyes."



Jha alleged that a pattern of incidents had emerged in Bihar and criticised what he described as a lack of empathy among those in power.



"They go around telling people how things were thirty years ago. A pattern has emerged--and their cabinet ministers and local ministers often cross the line into sheer callousness. As I have said before, empathy is not delivered via Blinkit; it has to come from within. Your inner empathy has died. It is almost a failed state," Jha told ANI. -- ANI