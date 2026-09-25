Day after debut, NSE shares end over 1% lower

17:36

The exchange's stock ended at Rs 1,792.65, down 1.39 per cent from the previous close on the BSE.





After opening marginally higher, the stock hit the day's high of Rs 1,830, up 0.66 per cent. It failed to build the rally and hit the day's low of Rs 1,790, down 1.54 per cent.

National Stock Exchange of India shares ended nearly 2 per cent higher in their market debut on Thursday and commanded a market valuation of Rs 4.49 lakh crore.





NSE made its place among the world's top seven exchanges by market valuation.

Shares of National Stock Exchange of India ended over 1 per cent lower on Friday, a day after making their market debut.NSE commanded a market valuation of Rs 4.43 lakh crore and stood at 12th place in the chart of top 100 companies by market capitalisation.Its stock listed at Rs 1,800, up 0.84 per cent from the issue price of Rs 1,785 on the BSE on Thursday and ended at Rs 1,818, higher by 1.85 per cent.The Rs 22,569-crore initial public offering of NSE, the country's second-largest IPO, received nearly 6 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Monday, led by strong demand from institutional buyers.The offering was India's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024. The IPO surpassed LIC's Rs 21,000 crore offering in 2022.The public issue marked a significant milestone for the NSE, whose listing plans had remained stalled for nearly a decade amid regulatory hurdles, including those linked to the co-location controversy.The mega IPO generated nearly Rs 90,300 crore of demand against the Rs 22,568 crore issue size.The IPO had an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.The exchange had fixed a price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 per equity share for the IPO. --