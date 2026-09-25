CEC row: BJP says party's confidence comes from...

15:47

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Friday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks questioning why the BJP governments return to power repeatedly despite anti-incumbency, saying the party's confidence comes from serving people and winning their trust.



Speaking at the 'Seva Sankalp Sabha' at Dadiya near Jaipur, Nabin referred to Gandhi's press conference in New Delhi on Thursday, where the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha asked how BJP leaders could say the party would remain in power for decades.



"Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was asking why the BJP governments keep returning to power and why the BJP leaders say that we will serve the people for the next 25 years. He asks how they can say this with such confidence," Nabin said.



"This confidence comes from serving the people. It comes from winning their trust and working for them," he said.



Gandhi on Thursday alleged that while the Congress and regional parties face anti-incumbency, it "disappears" for the BJP. He also questioned how the BJP leaders could speak with certainty about remaining in power for decades.



Nabin said the BJP's confidence was based on welfare measures and changes brought in people's lives by the Narendra Modi government.



"When more than 4 crore houses are built for the poor, their blessings come to us in the form of votes. When toilets are built for 12 crore poor women, and they can live with dignity, their blessings come to us in the form of votes," he said.



He also cited the Swachh Bharat Mission, saying Modi had taken the idea of cleanliness beyond individual homes and turned it into a campaign for clean neighbourhoods, villages and cities.



Nabin said the PM SVANidhi scheme had helped 75 lakh street vendors access the banking system. He said welfare benefits are directly reaching beneficiaries through direct benefit transfers. -- PTI