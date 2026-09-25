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CEC puts off UP, Himachal, Uttarakhand visits

Fri, 25 September 2026
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Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has postponed his visits to Uttar Pradesh to attend conferences of electoral literacy clubs, with officials saying rescheduling of dates is a routine exercise.

The officials noted that similar conferences in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand were also postponed in the recent past.

Kumar was to attend regional conferences of electoral literacy clubs in Meerut and Varanasi.

The communication regarding the postponements was sent on September 21.

They denied that the controversy over differences between the election commissioners was the trigger.

While the controversy erupted on September 23, the UP visits were postponed on September 21, they underlined.

Similarly, visits to Ladakh, Himachal and Uttarakhand were deferred much earlier, they said.

The Election Commission has initiated renewed efforts to reach out to Gen Alpha and Z ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha polls to make them well-versed with the electoral process.

As part of its revamped campaign, the poll authority will target school students of Classes 9 to 12, colleges and universities across the 4,123 assembly constituencies of India.  -- PTI

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