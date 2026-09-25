Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's acquittal challenged by women wrestlers, hearing on Saturday

14:55

Women wrestlers have challenged before the Rouse Avenue court the acquittal of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case, with the appeal scheduled to be heard on Saturday.



Special Judge (MP-MLA Cases) Dig Vinay Singh is scheduled to hear the appeal challenging the August 3 judgment of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar, who acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case. The acquittal was pronounced after in-camera proceedings.



The wrestlers, through their appeal, have challenged the acquittal judgment, contending that the order is unsustainable in law and is based on what they describe as an erroneous and selective appreciation of the evidence on record.



The appeal has contended that the impugned order proceeds on "conjectures and surmises" and fails to apply binding and well-settled principles of law. -- ANI