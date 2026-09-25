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Bihar CM faces criticism for 'revealing identity' of molested girl in Jamui

Fri, 25 September 2026
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Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday drew flak from the opposition RJD for allegedly revealing the identity of a girl who was molested a few days ago in Jamui district.

The minor, along with her family, came here to meet Choudhary and was assured of "speedy justice" and "strongest possible punishments to all culprits within a month through speedy trial", officials said.

Choudhary shared on his X handle a photograph of himself with the victim and her family members. The social media post was, however, quickly taken down.

RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav saved a screenshot to target the BJP leader.

Sharing the screenshot on his X handle, Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, hit out at the CM, calling him "foolish and inept".

He accused Choudhary of "violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act".

A teenage boy and girl returning from coaching classes in Jamui were stopped by a group of men on Saturday evening, surrounded, questioned and subjected to assault and molestation before being allowed to leave.

Yadav, who is also a former Deputy CM, alleged that Choudhary had failed in his Class VII exam and was convicted in seven murders.

"The BJP leader deserves the strongest possible punishment for violating provisions of the POCSO Act," Yadav said.

The screenshot was also shared by Yadav's eldest sister Misa Bharti, the RJD MP from Patliputra, and she urged the Bihar Police to "lodge an FIR against the CM".

Bharti alleged that Choudhary revealed the identity of the minor victim even as all those who had uploaded videos of the molestation were being booked by the Bihar Police for violating the girl's privacy.

Leaders of the ruling NDA were not immediately available for comments on the controversy. -- PTI

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