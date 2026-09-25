Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

800k Pending Pleas: SC Calls For Mechanism

Fri, 25 September 2026
Share:
15:53
image
The Supreme Court on Thursday said periodic collection of data from high courts would not by itself address the problem of more than 800,000 civil execution petitions pending before district courts across India.

Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran was examining compliance reports filed by various high courts pursuant to its earlier directions aimed at ensuring expeditious disposal of execution proceedings.

The proceedings arose from the court's March 6, 2025 judgment, which dealt with a property dispute unresolved for four decades.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing as amicus curiae, placed before the court a compilation of responses which cited the reasons contributing to delays.

The scale of the backlog prompted Justice Pardiwala to seek assistance on devising a mechanism to beyond monitoring the number of pending matters.

He referred to rule 12 of the Commercial Courts Rules, which provides for the establishment of such a cell, and suggested that a similar mechanism could track execution proceedings .

The court was informed that only one high court had so far established such a cell. "Why are other high courts not considering it!?" the bench asked.

"We will call for a progress report from different high courts as to what is the progress. How many execution petitions have been decided and disposed of. Just calling for these figures every 6 months is not enough. We need to do something more," the court observed.

The bench directed the amicus and the ASG to submit a note summarising the issues discussed during Thursday's hearing.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on October 7.
-- Bhavini Mishra, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CEC row: BJP says party's confidence comes from...
LIVE! CEC row: BJP says party's confidence comes from...

Air India pilot fails alcohol test before Zurich-Delhi flight
Air India pilot fails alcohol test before Zurich-Delhi flight

Air India has suspended a pilot after he failed a breath analyser test at Zurich airport, prompting the airline to reinforce stringent regulatory compliance and accountability measures following recent safety incidents.

Another Bihar molestation video goes viral, 3rd in a week
Another Bihar molestation video goes viral, 3rd in a week

The incident follows similar harassment cases reported recently in Jamui and Samastipur, raising concerns about women's safety in the state.

Boycott 'rigged' elections: Dipke to Oppn parties
Boycott 'rigged' elections: Dipke to Oppn parties

Abhijeet Dipke has issued a strong call to Indian opposition parties, urging them to boycott elections if they genuinely believe the electoral process is rigged, arguing that their continued participation only legitimises alleged...

How India Turned Last-Minute Change Into Shooting Gold
How India Turned Last-Minute Change Into Shooting Gold

India's last-minute change in the 10m air pistol mixed team pairing ended with gold as Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet won the title on Friday.