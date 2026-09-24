Wangchuk: I might be killed in 'encounter'

22:33

A shutdown was observed in Leh and other parts of Ladakh on Wednesday, marking the anniversary of the September 24 violence.





Shops and business establishments remained closed in Leh and Kargil, while traffic was thin on the roads, affecting normal life.





The day is was observed by some in Ladakh as 'Martyrs' Day'.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday expressed apprehension that he might be killed in an 'encounter' for speaking out against the government, as he demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over last year's violence in Leh that killed four people.Addressing a gathering on the first anniversary of the September 24 violence during protests last year over demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards, Wangchuk said he had received warnings regarding threats to his life and was prepared to face any outcome if it served to awaken the nation."They have put me in jail. Now there is even a possibility that I could be encountered somewhere. People tell me, 'You will be encountered'. If that happens, let it happen -- so that the country wakes up," the activist said.Wangchuk also demanded that the report of the judicial inquiry be made public, and warned that an independent 'people's tribunal' will be constituted to probe the police firing if the report is not released.Holding the home minister politically responsible for the deaths during the last year's agitation, Wangchuk asserted that accountability must be fixed for the incident."Today, from Ladakh, I say -- Amit Shah should resign. He has to take responsibility for what happened in Ladakh," Wangchuk said, alleging that security personnel used automatic weapons, including AK-47s, against local youth, who were subsequently branded as 'anti-national'.Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's demand for Shah's resignation over police action against students at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Wangchuk supported the call but questioned Gandhi's silence over the situation in Ladakh."Rahul Gandhi stood up and asked how such weapons could be used against students, demanding Amit Shah's resignation. I support that," Wangchuk said."But if he demanded Amit Shah's resignation earlier, then what about what happened in Ladakh, where AK-47s were used and people were killed, with bullets hitting their heads and chests?" he said.Referring to the deaths during last year's protests, he alleged that protesters were killed by firing from automatic weapons."A year ago, when the youth of Ladakh were trapped in such a situation, their lives were taken and they were subsequently branded as anti-national. Today, I say that those responsible must take responsibility," he said.Wangchuk also linked the violence to the longstanding demands of Ladakh, including constitutional safeguards, and alleged that assurances made to the people had subsequently not been fulfilled.He said justice for Ladakh was not merely the responsibility of the people of the Union Territory but of the entire country.Wangchuk alleged that heavy security deployment and restrictions had contributed to the relatively low public participation in Thursday's commemoration."People are afraid because there are barricades everywhere and armed personnel have been deployed in villages and at crossings," he alleged, adding that some village representatives and students were being discouraged from attending programmes commemorating those killed.He said the limited participation should not be interpreted as a defeat for the movement.Terming the allegations as 'false, baseless, and misleading', the Ladakh Police said no one was stopped from attending the prayer meet organised to pay tributes to the victims of the 2025 violence, adding that security deployments were part of standard protocols.The police said permission was duly granted to the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) to hold the public meeting at the NDS ground in Leh, which has a capacity of 10,000 people."This event saw a limited turnout, with less than 800 people attending... The police did not stop any individual from proceeding to the venue or attending the event," the police said in a statement, clarifying that barricades in the city area were strictly part of traffic and crowd-management measures put in place after organisers originally projected a large gathering.Wangchuk said Ladakh had chosen to remain with India because it believed in democracy and the right to live with dignity.He alleged that the situation in Ladakh had created an atmosphere of fear and said it was contrary to the democratic aspirations with which people had chosen India.The activist said that from 2014 to 2019, things were going well in the country when they (BJP) came to power."Since he became home minister, there have been riots and disturbances everywhere, and in Ladakh, promises were made and then broken," he said, slamming Shah."Ladakh had China on one side and India on the other. Ladakh chose India because we believed that in India, there is democracy, we would be able to live with our heads held high," Wangchuk said."And today, such oppression is being inflicted on Ladakh that, in my view, even China is not doing this to Tibet," he added. --