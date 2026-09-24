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Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan dies at 75

Thu, 24 September 2026
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Actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his character roles in over 500 films including hits such as Welcome, Gadar and Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke, has died after a battle with cancer, son Mohsin said.

The actor was 75.

Khan was admitted to Nanavati hospital in suburban Mumbai about a fortnight ago.

"He passed away due to cancer at Nanavati hospital at around 7pm. He had complained of stomach pain, so we took him to the hospital where doctors discovered that he has cancer. His health worsened in the last few days," his son Mohsin told PTI.

"He was perfectly fine, he had no major issues, rather he was shooting for the debut film of Shera's (Salman Khan's bodyguard) son prior to his hospitalization," he said.

In a career spanning five decades, Khan acted in over 500 movies and garnered wide popularity through his supporting roles.

Some of his films like Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Saathi, Sadak, Junoon, Gunaah, Sir, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Gadar, Welcome, Gadar 2, among others.

Khan's funeral will be held on Friday.

He is survived by his wife, son and a daughter.  -- PTI

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