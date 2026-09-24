Trump, Xi vow to steer ties on 'steady course'

20:47

Welcoming Xi on his second formal state visit to the US, Trump said the two sides had made 'tremendous strides' on issues concerning their countries.





He said their teams were working towards a more balanced trading relationship, including greater market access for American farmers and ranchers.

Trump also recalled his visit to Beijing in May and described his relationship with Xi as a 'truly great friendship built on mutual respect and the vital interests of our people'.





He noted that Xi's visit comes as the US marks the 250th anniversary of its founding. -- ANI

United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday highlighted cooperation and their personal rapport as they held talks at the White House, with Trump saying the two countries could achieve much by focusing on common interests.Trump said the leaders would also discuss security, technology and 'Super Intelligence', adding that decisions in these areas could promote peace and prosperity for decades.Xi, who thanked Trump for the invitation, said he was visiting the US to 'carry on our friendship, expand cooperation, and promote the well-being of both our peoples'.He said China and the US, as major countries, had a 'historic responsibility' to advance human development and progress."I am ready to work with you to steer the giant ship of China-US relationship on a steady course toward the future," Xi said.