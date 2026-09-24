Trump praises Xi following tarmac welcome

19:49

Notably, the current US-China tariff truce, agreed at the Busan summit last October, is due to expire in November, and officials said its future, along with existing chip export licences, would be discussed, though no outcome has been pre-decided.





Washington, DC has ruled out trading away its export controls on rare earth flows in exchange for concessions, officials said, while confirming discussions are under way about reducing tariffs on a narrow band of 'non-strategic' goods that could benefit both economies.

Artificial intelligence is also expected to be a central topic, building on ideas not yet agreed upon, such as previewing new AI models between the two countries or extending oversight to Chinese open-source systems.





US officials declined to detail a firm negotiating position ahead of the leaders' meeting.

The visit, detailed by senior US officials on a background briefing call, follows Trump's own trip to Beijing in May, when Xi hosted him at the Great Hall of the People, and the two leaders agreed to what they called a 'constructive, strategic and stable relationship'.





Trump is now expected to reciprocate with full state-visit honours.

According to Fox News, Secretary Scott Bessent announced that United States and Chinese officials agreed to extend their bilateral trade truce known as the 'Busan agreement'.





The agreement was made in October 2025 meant to ease economic tensions between the two nations. -- ANI

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday appreciated Chinese President Xi Jinping following the latter's arrival in Washington, DC, calling him 'strong, vibrant and fit'.Writing in a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed admiration for the Chinese President and his wife Peng Liyuan's appearance ahead of high-stakes bilateral talks at the White House.'I met President Xi at the plane (Airport!) yesterday, and he looks strong, vibrant, and fit - Better than ever. Madam Xi, of course, BEAUTIFUL!' Trump posted.Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday for the latter's three-day state visit to the United States.Xi's visit marks his second summit with Trump in less than six months.Speaking with reporters after returning from welcoming Xi at Joint Base Andrews, Trump said the welcome ceremony for the Chinese President was well received, calling the reception a 'great greeting'."That was a great greeting, and I think they appreciate it... Also, it's very nice to land on what they consider to be the most beautiful helipad ever built," Trump said.Trump further said leaders from the technology and banking sectors, along with others, would attend the state dinner hosted for Xi Jinping."The entire tech world, the entire banking world, and a lot more will be in attendance at tomorrow night's state dinner for Chinese President Xi," Trump said, adding, "I wish we had more seats."Responding to a reporter's question on discussions with Xi regarding Iran, Trump said, "We'll see. I'll be talking about that and many other subjects, but it's also coming along well -- including that."During Xi's arrival at Joint Base Andrews, US Air Force B-1 Lancer supersonic bombers flew overhead as Trump welcomed the Chinese President.Xi Jinping's state visit to the United States will include a series of engagements with Trump at the White House, including bilateral and expanded bilateral meetings, remarks and a state dinner, according to the White House schedule.Xi's talks with Trump are expected to cover trade, technology, critical minerals, and broader US-China relations.On other contentious fronts, officials said Washington continues to press Beijing over the flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals to cartels in Mexico and that Trump is expected, based on past patterns, to again raise the cases of Americans held in Chinese prisons.The visit of the Chinese President comes a few days after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had informed that both countries had agreed to extend their trade truce by two months, originally set to expire in November.