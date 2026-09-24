Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

The big losers in the markets today

Thu, 24 September 2026
Share:
17:04
image
The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,247.71 points, or 1.67 per cent, to settle at 73,580.54. During the day, it plummeted 1,264.33 points, or 1.68 per cent, to 73,563.92.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 383.70 points, or 1.64 per cent, to end at 23,063.10.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, 29 ended lower. Bajaj Finance dropped 5.47 per cent, Axis Bank declined 4.67 per cent, Bajaj Finserv 4.06 per cent, InterGlobe Aviation 2.78 per cent, Trent 2.75 per cent, and Mahindra & Mahindra 2.31 per cent.

NTPC ended unchanged.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Over 8,000 people evacuated in Odisha amid heavy rains
LIVE! Over 8,000 people evacuated in Odisha amid heavy rains

'Jantar Mantar 2.0 will happen': CJP seeks CEC's resignation
'Jantar Mantar 2.0 will happen': CJP seeks CEC's resignation

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of undermining voter rights and rigging the electoral process. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke threatened nationwide...

BJP spent more in Bengal poll than Cong did in 5 state polls
BJP spent more in Bengal poll than Cong did in 5 state polls

The BJP spent Rs 286.99 crore on the West Bengal elections, surpassing the Congress's total expenditure of Rs 248.55 crore across five states and a Union territory. The report details spending by major parties in West Bengal, Kerala,...

EC hiding details of software used in SIR: Trinamool leader
EC hiding details of software used in SIR: Trinamool leader

Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of withholding details about the software and algorithm used for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Citing an RTI response,...

Another Bihar horror: Girl molested in public by group of men
Another Bihar horror: Girl molested in public by group of men

Four individuals have been arrested in Bihar's Samastipur district following a public harassment incident involving a girl, which came to light after a video went viral. Police swiftly identified and apprehended the accused, registering...