The big losers in the markets today

17:04

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,247.71 points, or 1.67 per cent, to settle at 73,580.54. During the day, it plummeted 1,264.33 points, or 1.68 per cent, to 73,563.92.



The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 383.70 points, or 1.64 per cent, to end at 23,063.10.



Among the 30 Sensex firms, 29 ended lower. Bajaj Finance dropped 5.47 per cent, Axis Bank declined 4.67 per cent, Bajaj Finserv 4.06 per cent, InterGlobe Aviation 2.78 per cent, Trent 2.75 per cent, and Mahindra & Mahindra 2.31 per cent.



NTPC ended unchanged.