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Sensex tanks 1,247 points to settle at 73,580

Thu, 24 September 2026
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Indian equity markets witnessed sharp selling pressure on Thursday as rising US bond yields, renewed strength in crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical uncertainty weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index closed at 23,063.10, down 383.70 points or 1.64 per cent, while the BSE Sensex ended at 73,580.54, lower by 1,247.71 points or 1.67 per cent.

The sell-off came as Brent crude surged back to around USD 106 per barrel, after declining to around USD 98 per barrel on Wednesday. At the same time, the US 10-year Treasury yield rose to around 5.11 per cent, increasing concerns over inflation, borrowing costs and the pace of global monetary easing.

Vikram Kasat, Chief Business Officer - Advisory and Dealing at PL Capital, said the market witnessed a sharp risk-off session, with selling intensifying across sectors, particularly financials.

"Indian equities witnessed a sharp risk-off session as selling intensified across sectors, particularly financials. The correction reflects more than routine profit-booking: the rise in the US 10-year Treasury yield to around 5.11 per cent, crude oil remaining above $100 a barrel and persistent geopolitical uncertainty are collectively raising concerns around inflation, borrowing costs and the pace of global monetary easing," Kasat said.

He said these factors are prompting investors to reduce risk, particularly in rate-sensitive segments. -- ANI

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