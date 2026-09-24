R G Kar probe: CBI submits report to Calcutta HC

22:49

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday submitted a report to the Calcutta high court on its investigation into an alleged conspiracy in the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at the West Bengal government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here in August, 2024.



A division bench, comprising justices Shampa Sarkar and Tirthankar Ghosh, directed that the matter, which is being heard in-camera, will be taken up for arguments again on November 20.



The central agency submitted the report in a sealed cover to the court as per its direction during the previous hearing.



The division bench had on August 28 directed the CBI to submit a report to it, indicating the path through which the probe agency has been able to locate the involvement of certain persons in its investigation into the alleged conspiracy in the rape and murder of the medic at the state-run hospital in north Kolkata.



The court had on May 21 ordered setting up a three-member special investigation team of the CBI, headed by its joint director, east, to probe the developments from the time the R G Kar Medical College's trainee doctor had dinner on the ill-fated night of August 9, 2024 to her cremation.



The deceased doctor's parents had moved the court, alleging that evidence was destroyed and attempts were made to downplay the incident in its immediate aftermath.



The young medic was raped and murdered in the hospital on the night of August 9, 2024, which led to massive protests and night vigils in West Bengal and created a furore across the country.



Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer, was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his life by the Sealdah sessions court in Kolkata for the rape and murder of the on-duty doctor. -- PTI