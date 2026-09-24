'PM ensuring Gen Z voters names deleted on electoral roll'

14:26

Amid reports of differences within the EC over SIR, the Congress on Thursday alleged that Gen Z is being targeted for exclusion and pressed for its demand that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar must resign immediately.



The opposition party also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will be held accountable for their "diabolical designs".



Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said after the sensational revelations in a leading national daily on Wednesday on the shocking manner in which the CEC has completely "destroyed the integrity, credibility and competence of the Election Commission, there is another report this morning".



"The Goa CEO wrote to the ECI 8 times in 7 days for inclusion of valid voters deleted by the ECINet software. Goa's Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) had confirmed these were valid voters. The emails were ignored and voters deleted," he said in a post on X.



Citing a report in The Indian Express, he said the whole SIR has been handed over to this ECINet software, leading to the "disastrous" phase 3 of SIR which has deleted or flagged 54 per cent of voters in Delhi and nearly 12 crore across all states.



"In an illegal and centralising move, EROs' access to the ECINet software was restricted. According to The Representation of the People Act, 1950, the ERO has statutory authority over the electoral roll. The 2 ECs wrote to the Cabinet Secretary flagging this violation," Ramesh said.



In another illegal move, the process to add new voters through Form 6 has been made more difficult, he said.



Gen Z is being targeted for exclusion, Ramesh alleged. -- PTI