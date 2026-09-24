Over 8,000 people evacuated in Odisha amid heavy rains

16:54

Parts of Odisha were lashed by heavy rain under the influence of a deep depression that made landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, prompting the state government to evacuate people living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas, officials said.



Amid fears of floods and landslides in the southern districts due to the downpour, the state government deputed two senior ministers -- Rabi Narayan Naik (Panchayati Raj) and Gokulananda Mallik (Fisheries) -- to Koraput and Gajapati districts, respectively, to oversee arrangements to deal with the situation.



As reports of more rain and waterlogging poured in from southern districts, the state government asked two more ministers -- Bibhuti Bhusan Jena (Transport) and Nityananda Gond (School and Mass Education) -- to visit Ganjam and Nabarangpur districts, respectively.



While Jena will reach Ganjam on Thursday evening, Gond will leave for Nabarangpur on Friday after attending Question Hour in the Assembly, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said.



Pujari said four senior officers had also been rushed to the affected districts to monitor relief operations and assess the damage.



He said the ongoing rains triggered by the deep depression had affected six districts -- Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Nabarangpur.



Pujari said the ruling BJP had also asked party MLAs whose constituencies had been identified as vulnerable to visit their respective areas and assist the local administration. -- PTI