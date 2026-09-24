Over 24,000 cops to guard Ganesh immersions in Mumbai

09:49

Mumbai will be under a thick security cover on Friday, with more than 24,000 police personnel deployed to ensure smooth Ganesh immersion processions, officials said.



Idols of Lord Ganesh will be immersed on Anant Chaturdashi after processions, marking the culmination of the festival which started on September 14.



To facilitate safe celebrations for the lakhs of devotees expected to participate in the final immersion processions, the Mumbai Police and the Traffic Department will deploy six Joint Commissioners of Police, nine Additional Commissioners of Police, 38 DCPs, 66 ACPs, 3,213 police officers, 18,940 other security personnel, and 1,050 trainees, an official statement on Wednesday said.



Specialised units including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Force One, Quick Response Teams (QRT), Law & Order platoons, Riot Control Squads, Delta and Combat units, Anti-Drone squads, and Home Guards will also be positioned at key and sensitive locations across the metropolis.



Simultaneously, traffic management plans have been formulated under the supervision of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).



The Mumbai Police have appealed to people to exercise restraint in crowded places and cooperate.



Devotees have been urged to alert the police if they spot any unclaimed or suspicious objects, and to call emergency helplines 100 or 112 for immediate assistance, an official said.



The comprehensive security arrangements have been planned under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police and the supervision of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), as per the statement. PTI