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NSE shares debut nearly 1% higher

Thu, 24 September 2026
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10:36
National Stock Exchange of India celebrates its stock market debut
National Stock Exchange of India celebrates its stock market debut
Shares of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) climbed nearly 1 per cent on their trading debut on Thursday against the issue price of Rs 1,785.

The exchange started trading at Rs 1,800, marginally up by 0.84 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Further in the trade, shares of the exchange climbed 3.36 per cent to Rs 1,845.

NSE commanded a market valuation of Rs 4,53,123 crore.

The Rs 22,569-crore initial public offering of NSE, the country's second-largest IPO, received nearly 6 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Monday, led by strong demand from institutional buyers.

The offering was India's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024. The IPO surpassed LIC's Rs 21,000 crore offering in 2022.

The public issue marked a significant milestone for the NSE, whose listing plans had remained stalled for nearly a decade amid regulatory hurdles, including those linked to the co-location controversy.

The mega IPO generated nearly Rs 90,300 crore of demand against the Rs 22,568 crore issue size. -- PTI

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