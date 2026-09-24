NSE enters 'top 10 most valued firms' club; shares jump 5%

12:51

Shares of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) jumped over 5 per cent during intraday trade on Thursday after a muted debut and entered the elite club of top-10 most valued firms by market valuation.



The exchange started trading at Rs 1,800, marginally up by 0.84 per cent from the issue price of Rs 1,785 on the BSE. Further in the trade, shares of the exchange surged 5.21 per cent to Rs 1,878.



NSE commanded a market valuation of Rs 4,54,966.88 crore. With this the exchange entered the elite club of top-10 most valued firms by market valuation on the BSE.



In the top-10 chart, Reliance Industries commanded a market valuation of Rs 16,67,750.07 crore, followed by Bharti Airtel Rs 11,32,338.92 crore, HDFC Bank Rs 11,26,035.78 crore, ICICI Bank Rs 9,57,570.88 crore, SBI Rs 9,12,415.14 crore, TCS Rs 7,57,627.53 crore, Bajaj Finance Rs 6,15,435.85 crore, Larsen & Toubro Rs 5,32,457.60 crore, LIC Rs 5,13,716.31 crore and NSE Rs 4,54,966.88 crore, as per BSE data.



NSE stands at the tenth place in the ranking of most valued firms.



It is ahead of Hindustan Unilever, whose market capitalisation (mcap) is Rs 4,54,845.62 crore and Sun Pharma at Rs 4,46,985.57 crore. -- PTI