Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

NSE enters 'top 10 most valued firms' club; shares jump 5%

Thu, 24 September 2026
Share:
12:51
image
Shares of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) jumped over 5 per cent during intraday trade on Thursday after a muted debut and entered the elite club of top-10 most valued firms by market valuation.

The exchange started trading at Rs 1,800, marginally up by 0.84 per cent from the issue price of Rs 1,785 on the BSE. Further in the trade, shares of the exchange surged 5.21 per cent to Rs 1,878.

NSE commanded a market valuation of Rs 4,54,966.88 crore. With this the exchange entered the elite club of top-10 most valued firms by market valuation on the BSE.

In the top-10 chart, Reliance Industries commanded a market valuation of Rs 16,67,750.07 crore, followed by Bharti Airtel Rs 11,32,338.92 crore, HDFC Bank Rs 11,26,035.78 crore, ICICI Bank Rs 9,57,570.88 crore, SBI Rs 9,12,415.14 crore, TCS Rs 7,57,627.53 crore, Bajaj Finance Rs 6,15,435.85 crore, Larsen & Toubro Rs 5,32,457.60 crore, LIC Rs 5,13,716.31 crore and NSE Rs 4,54,966.88 crore, as per BSE data.

NSE stands at the tenth place in the ranking of most valued firms.

It is ahead of Hindustan Unilever, whose market capitalisation (mcap) is Rs 4,54,845.62 crore and Sun Pharma at Rs 4,46,985.57 crore. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NSE enters 'top 10 most valued firms' club; shares jump 5%
LIVE! NSE enters 'top 10 most valued firms' club; shares jump 5%

IIT Bombay suicide: CCTV shows what transpired in exam hall
IIT Bombay suicide: CCTV shows what transpired in exam hall

CCTV footage purportedly showing a student leaving an exam hall at IIT Bombay has gone viral, coinciding with allegations of caste-based harassment following the suicide of second-year student Sahil Wakode. The professor named in the FIR...

Rahul speaks to IIT-B student Sahil's parents, assures help
Rahul speaks to IIT-B student Sahil's parents, assures help

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to the parents of Sahil Wakode, an IIT Bombay student who died by suicide, assuring them support in their quest for justice. Sahil's death is under police investigation, with allegations of caste...

'If you want to die, then die; we won't stop the bus'
'If you want to die, then die; we won't stop the bus'

Nine passengers died in a bus fire on the Yamuna Expressway after the driver and conductor allegedly ignored repeated warnings about a burning smell and refused to stop the vehicle. An FIR has been lodged based on a passenger's...

'When You Say AI Is Going To End Humanity...'
'When You Say AI Is Going To End Humanity...'

'There is a long set of decisions that have to be made along the way for anything to actually get actuated in the real world.'