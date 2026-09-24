Noida bus horror: Driver, conductor still not caught

15:30

Nine passengers were burnt to death when a bus on its way from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, officials said on Thursday.



The bus driver and conductor have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred late Wednesday night. They allegedly refused to stop the bus despite being alerted about a burning smell and told passengers, "Die if you want to, but we won't stop the bus," according to the FIR.



As the flames erupted and smoke began to fill the bus, which was carrying 35 passengers, a frantic rush to find a way out followed. The driver and the conductor managed to flee.



The officials said that according to preliminary investigation, the fire might have been caused by a spark or blast in the air-conditioning system of the bus.



President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the incident.



Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar said the bus, bearing registration number BR32PA8647, was travelling from Kashmere Gate in New Delhi towards Mahoba when it caught fire near the 33-km milestone on the expressway in the Jewar police station area.



"On receiving information, police officials, along with local police personnel, a rescue tender, a fire tender stationed at the Jewar toll plaza and four other fire tenders immediately reached the spot and doused the fire," Kumar said.



"More than 20 passengers were rescued safely during the operation. When the police and fire service personnel entered the bus amid the smoke, nine people were found dead inside, apparently due to burns or suffocation," he added.



Kumar said a preliminary investigation indicated that a spark or blast in the air-conditioning system of the bus might have caused the engine lubricant oil to catch fire, following which the blaze spread rapidly.