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Mahadev app still active, generated over Rs 94,000 cr from illegal betting: ED

Thu, 24 September 2026
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The Mahadev online betting app and its sister websites have allegedly generated proceeds of crime worth Rs 94,400 crore over the last 10 years with the main platform still operational and running a "huge" number of panels, the ED told a Raipur court.

The central agency made this assertion in the sixth prosecution complaint (charge sheet) it filed a few days ago before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in the Chhattisgarh capital, naming a total of 42 individuals and companies as accused.

It told the court that the Mahadev app, whose main promoters and panel members hail from the central Indian state, was a conglomeration of illegal betting websites hosted abroad.

The app, also known as Mahadev Online Book, advertises these betting websites through closed WhatsApp and Telegram groups, and Facebook pages, attracting thousands of youths to earn a quick buck via betting and entertainment, according to the agency.

It filed a criminal case under PMLA in October 2022, taking cognisance of seven police FIRs filed in Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

"As per the latest findings of the investigation under PMLA, 2002, it is found that Mahadev Online Booking Application is still in operations and running huge number of panels," the ED said in the charge sheet, according to officials who spoke to PTI.

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