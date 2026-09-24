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Jaishankar discusses regional, global developments with foreign counterparts

Thu, 24 September 2026
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday discussed regional and global developments with his foreign counterparts on the margins of the high-level United Nations General Assembly session.

Jaishankar met UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband in New York on Thursday and 'discussed global challenges, including in food and energy, resulting from conflicts. Also reviewed our bilateral ties'.

In his meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Jaishankar said, "Our discussion on West Asia/Middle East was truly valuable."

After he met his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, Jaishankar said it was 'a useful review of regional developments'.

Jaishankar also met United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) chief Jorge Moreira da Silva at the UN HQ.

"Appreciated the contribution of UNOPS to facilitate logistics in delicate and challenging situations," he said.

Jaishankar began his engagements on day four of the high-level week with a meeting with Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda.

"Our development partnership, capacity building, and climate change cooperation are going forward. India is strongly committed to the success of CHOGM," he said.  -- PTI

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