Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

It was inappropriate: IIT-B apologises for statement regarding Sahil's death

Thu, 24 September 2026
Share:
12:00
image
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Thursday issued a formal apology regarding statements made in an earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Ravindra Wakode.

Re-sharing a statement on X originally published on September 21, 2026, IIT Bombay acknowledged that it was premature to release or characterise details regarding the events leading up to the tragic incident before formal inquiries were concluded.

"Sharing the earlier post of 21st Sept 2026 again: We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil. The details and circumstances leading up to the incident remain subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities," the post read.

Institute authorities further emphasised that the details remain under active investigation by competent legal and law enforcement agencies.

"In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding his demise before they had been duly established through the appropriate investigative process," IIT Bombay stated in a post on X. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'First person I would shoot is CEC Gyanesh Kumar'
LIVE! 'First person I would shoot is CEC Gyanesh Kumar'

IIT Bombay suicide: CCTV shows what transpired in exam hall
IIT Bombay suicide: CCTV shows what transpired in exam hall

CCTV footage purportedly showing a student leaving an exam hall at IIT Bombay has gone viral, coinciding with allegations of caste-based harassment following the suicide of second-year student Sahil Wakode. The professor named in the FIR...

Don't let Putin drag you...: Zelenskyy to India, others
Don't let Putin drag you...: Zelenskyy to India, others

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the UN General Assembly, accusing Russia of using citizens from over 40 countries, including India, to fight in its war against Ukraine. He urged these nations to prevent their citizens...

Woman 'gang-raped' by 2 UP cops, CRPF men at MLA's farmhouse
Woman 'gang-raped' by 2 UP cops, CRPF men at MLA's farmhouse

A shocking incident in Amroha sees four law enforcement personnel, including Uttar Pradesh Police and CRPF members, arrested for the alleged gangrape of a woman, sparking outrage and calls for stringent action.

China, US should be...: Xi as Trump rolls out red carpet
China, US should be...: Xi as Trump rolls out red carpet

Chinese President Xi Jinping's arrival in Washington marks a pivotal moment for global diplomacy, as he advocates for a "partners, not rivals" approach to US-China relations amidst high-stakes discussions on trade, technology, and...