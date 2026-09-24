It was inappropriate: IIT-B apologises for statement regarding Sahil's death

12:00

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Thursday issued a formal apology regarding statements made in an earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Ravindra Wakode.



Re-sharing a statement on X originally published on September 21, 2026, IIT Bombay acknowledged that it was premature to release or characterise details regarding the events leading up to the tragic incident before formal inquiries were concluded.



"Sharing the earlier post of 21st Sept 2026 again: We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil. The details and circumstances leading up to the incident remain subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities," the post read.



Institute authorities further emphasised that the details remain under active investigation by competent legal and law enforcement agencies.



"In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding his demise before they had been duly established through the appropriate investigative process," IIT Bombay stated in a post on X. -- ANI