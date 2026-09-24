India-US trade pact 'done and dusted': Goyal

22:35

The trade pact between India and the United States is 'done and dusted' and will be executed once the United States gives India the right competitive advantage over its competitors in the American market, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.



India and the US in February announced finalisation of the framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA). However, changes in the tariff landscape in the US have led to further negotiations on the pact.



He said that India has finalised nine free trade agreements, 'and I include the US, which is almost done and dusted'.



"We have to find the right comparable competitive advantage over our competitors, so that we can quickly execute the agreement," the minister added.



These remarks come ahead of Goyal's visit to the US for the G20 Trade Ministerial, to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from September 30 to October 1.



He will also hold a bilateral meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and the progress of negotiations for the pact is expected to be taken up during the deliberations between the two leaders. -- PTI