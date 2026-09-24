Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

India-US trade pact 'done and dusted': Goyal

Thu, 24 September 2026
Share:
22:35
image
The trade pact between India and the United States is 'done and dusted' and will be executed once the United States gives India the right competitive advantage over its competitors in the American market, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

India and the US in February announced finalisation of the framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA). However, changes in the tariff landscape in the US have led to further negotiations on the pact.

He said that India has finalised nine free trade agreements, 'and I include the US, which is almost done and dusted'.

"We have to find the right comparable competitive advantage over our competitors, so that we can quickly execute the agreement," the minister added.

These remarks come ahead of Goyal's visit to the US for the G20 Trade Ministerial, to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from September 30 to October 1.

He will also hold a bilateral meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and the progress of negotiations for the pact is expected to be taken up during the deliberations between the two leaders.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

We must ensure human control of AI: Xi at White House
We must ensure human control of AI: Xi at White House

Chinese President Xi Jinping began his second state visit to the US, meeting President Donald Trump at the White House. Both leaders expressed a desire for a better future for their nations, with Xi emphasising cooperation over...

LIVE! Wangchuk: I might be killed in 'encounter'
LIVE! Wangchuk: I might be killed in 'encounter'

Sahil Wakode's parents sit on fast, IIT-B defers exams
Sahil Wakode's parents sit on fast, IIT-B defers exams

The parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who allegedly died by suicide, have begun a hunger strike demanding action against those they accuse of tormenting their son due to caste discrimination. The institute has deferred...

Modi, Shah, CEC destroyed India's vote: Rahul
Modi, Shah, CEC destroyed India's vote: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack, labelling Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as "deshdrohis" (traitors) for allegedly "destroying" India's...

'China Views India Through The Prism Of United States'
'China Views India Through The Prism Of United States'

'Therefore, Beijing comes to wrong conclusions.'