IIT-B suicide: Prof Doolla totally innocent, says alumni

10:49

IIT-Bombay Professor Suryanarayana Doolla

Former IIT-Bombay Board of Governors Chairman Sharad Kumar Saraf and IIT-Bombay alumnus Deepak Birewar F on Wednesday defended Professor Suryanarayana Doolla amid demands for his arrest following the death of student Sahil Ravindra Wakode, while questioning calls for the professor's resignation and alleging that the institute was being targeted.



Speaking to ANI, Saraf alleged that the lawyer representing Sahil's parents has political affiliations and claimed that the lawyer was "stage managing" the developments. He said political affiliation itself was not wrong for a lawyer, but alleged that the lawyer's involvement was aimed at "destabilising" IIT-Bombay and, in turn, the country's education system.



"It looks like there is a deep state at work," Saraf said, adding that such developments could affect the jobs of new alumni, the prestige of existing alumni and the quality of education.



He also said faculty could become demoralised and "scared to catch anybody, any cheater" if such incidents resulted in pressure on faculty members.



On the IIT Faculty Forum's support for Professor Doolla, Saraf said the professor was "totally innocent" and claimed there was no evidence against him. He said Doolla was an "upright" professor and had taken several initiatives for the well-being of students during his tenure as Dean of Student Affairs.



Saraf also questioned allegations of caste-based discrimination, saying there had been no discussion about the student's caste earlier and that the issue was raised by his parents two days after his death. -- ANI