Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

HC acquits woman sentenced to death for killing her 3 kids

Thu, 24 September 2026
Share:
00:31
image
The Allahabad high court has acquitted a woman, who was sentenced to death for killing her three children, observing that the prosecution has failed to establish her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court found that the testimony of the eight-year-old surviving child witness suffered from 'irreconcilable contradictions' and exhibited 'clear hallmarks of tutoring'.

A bench comprising Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Jai Krishna Upadhyay on Tuesday set aside the conviction and sentences of Priyanka and Ashish alias Daini, her alleged partner and the younger brother of her deceased husband.

While appellant-Priyanka had been sentenced to death by the trial court, appellant-Ashish had been given life imprisonment. The high court acquitted both and directed that they be released forthwith, if not wanted in any other case.

The case is related to the death of three children, Madhav @ Gunga (6), Aditya @ Tilla (5) and Mangal (4) whose bodies were recovered from the Sengur river in Auraiya on June 27, 2024.

According to FIR, Priyanka had taken her four sons to a bridge over the Sengur river at around 5 am in collusion with Ashish, with whom she had an illicit relationship, and wanted to get rid of the children so that they could continue their relationship.

It was alleged that they attempted to drown all four children, but Sonu, the eldest, survived while the other three died.

According to Sonu, a gram pradhan took him home where he narrated the incident following which the pradhan informed the police. He had also stated that Manish, the first informant, was his uncle, and he had told him about the incident, and he had got the FIR lodged.

However, the first informant (Manish) gave a different version stating that information about the deaths had been given to the police by the pradhan and that he had received information from there and not from the child.

He further stated that he did not know the name of the person who had informed him about the incident.

The court allowed the appeal filed by both the accused and set aside the lower court's judgement by which Ashish was sentenced to life imprisonment while Priyanka was awarded death sentence under Section 302 IPC.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

At UNGA, Iran Prez challenges Trump with pic from Minab
At UNGA, Iran Prez challenges Trump with pic from Minab

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered a strong address at the UN General Assembly, rejecting US allegations against Iran and accusing Washington and Israel of aggression and terrorism. He criticised US sanctions, defended Iran's...

Indian killed in missile attack on vessel near Oman
Indian killed in missile attack on vessel near Oman

An Indian seafarer from Uttar Pradesh, Wiper Suraj Yadav, was killed after sustaining head injuries in a missile attack on the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier MV Cape Dao off the coast of Oman. The vessel was carrying 20 Indian...

SC stays HC order asking Noida DM to compensate student
SC stays HC order asking Noida DM to compensate student

The Supreme Court has stayed an Allahabad High Court order that directed Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation from her salary for the detention of student Akriti Chaudhary under the National...

BJP gives new role to Amit Malviya
BJP gives new role to Amit Malviya

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a significant reshuffle of its state in-charges and co-in-charges across all 28 states and eight Union territories, with prominent leaders like Smriti Irani and Ram Madhav assigned to...

'They raped her on park benches, called their friends'
'They raped her on park benches, called their friends'

Police investigating the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Astha Kunj Park in New Delhi have revealed that the three accused followed the victim for nearly a kilometre before assaulting her at multiple secluded locations, coordinating...