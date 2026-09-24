Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years in New York for sexual assault case

10:40

Former Hollywood filmmaker Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in New York after being convicted of committing a criminal sexual act against former Project Runway assistant Miriam Haley, The Hollywood Reporter reported.



The sentence follows his 2025 retrial conviction and comes after prosecutors sought a 20-year prison term.



Weinstein, 74, told the court he was "not a perfect person" and acknowledged that his past conduct had negatively affected others, while continuing to maintain his innocence.



"I am not a perfect person. But I am a person who has made mistakes," Weinstein said, reading from a statement, adding, "Reflecting on all that has happened since 2017 has helped me recognise how my past conduct has negatively impacted others."



He also said he wanted to "apologise to anyone" he "may have hurt through my actions" and asked the court for mercy. "I'm not a violent man. I ask for mercy," he said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. -- ANI