FSSAI initiates penal action against five leading e-commerce platforms

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Udisha Srivastav/Business Standard

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated penal action against five major e-commerce platforms over concerns related to food safety and regulatory non-compliances. These platforms include Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket and Zepto.The development comes amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of food products sold via online marketplaces and quick commerce platforms. The platforms didn't respond to the queries sent by this newspaper till the time of publishing. According to a post shared by FSSAI on its official social media account on Wednesday, the action relates to issues including misleading or non-compliant claims, product information and the sale and display of prohibited and poisonous food articles through e-commerce platforms.FSSAI flagged Hapilo Premium Date Bites - Zesty Orange across multiple platforms, citing misleading or non-compliant claims. The product was listed in the action against Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket and Zepto.The authority also raised concerns over product information and claims associated with Milky Mist Fresh Low Fat Cream, Milky Mist Farm Fresh Curd and Milky Mist Greek Yoghurt on Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket. Another food product that the regulator highlighted is Datura (Dhatura) fruits/seeds. The product was being sold on BigBasket, Amazon, and Swiggy Instamart.A person aware of the developments at a quick commerce platform said that the platform takes all necessary steps to be complaint with the law of the land, and responds to any notices by authorities in a given timeline.